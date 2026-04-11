Clippers' Brook Lopez: Manages 21 points in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lopez notched 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist over 36 minutes during Friday's 116-97 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Lopez's 21 points marked his third-highest point total of the season and his second-highest total with the Clippers. Lopez bolstered his totals with five three-pointers, which matched his best result beyond the arc with his new team. Lopez will need a couple of repeat nights from Lopez, as he could potentially lineup against Kristaps Porzingis and Draymond Green twice in the coming week.
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