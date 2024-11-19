Lopez (back) checked back into Monday's game against the Rockets with 5:24 remaining in the second quarter, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
The big man went back to the locker room early in the second quarter after blocking an Amen Thompson dunk, though Lopez hit the deck hard. However, the veteran center is back, and he should be able to shoulder his normal workload the rest of the way.
