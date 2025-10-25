Anthony finished with 23 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-7 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Friday's 122-116 victory over the Raptors.

After logging just 12 minutes during Wednesday's win against the Wizards, Anthony saw his playing time jump to 27 minutes Friday, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter that coincided with Kyle Kuzma leaving the game due to an ankle injury. Anthony made his minutes count, dishing seven dimes while tallying nine of his 23 points in the fourth quarter to lead the bench in scoring and finished second on the Bucks behind Giannis Antetokounmpo (30). Ryan Rollins entered the starting lineup in the absence of Kevin Porter, and Anthony's minutes would be elevated against the Cavaliers on Sunday if Kuzma is not cleared to play.