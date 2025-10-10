Anthony (chin) posted nine points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 18 minutes during Thursday's 117-111 preseason win over the Pistons.

Anthony exited Monday's exhibition early due to a chin laceration, but the issue didn't force him to miss additional action. He was a strong contributor across the board during Thursday's matchup, recording a team high in both assists and rebounds.