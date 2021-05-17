Bryant played 32 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 118-112 loss to the Bulls, finishing with 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block.

The Bucks were already locked in as the Eastern Conference's No. 3 seed prior to tipoff, prompting head coach Mike Budenholzer to hold out several key contributors ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale. That allowed the Bucks to get a longer look at Bryant, who was making his NBA debut after Milwaukee signed him to a two-year deal earlier this month. The 26-year-old made a strong first impression Sunday, but it likely won't be enough for him to be featured in Budenholzer's rotation during the Bucks' first-round playoff series with the Heat.