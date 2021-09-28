The Bucks waived Bryant on Sunday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

After a productive run in the EuroLeague with Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv, Bryant joined the Bucks in May and made his NBA debut in the regular-season finale, tallying 16 points and six rebounds in 32 minutes. Predictably, Bryant's opportunities took a hit during the team's run to the NBA championship, and he wasn't particularly effective over his 50 minutes of action during the postseason, totaling 14 points while shooting 35 percent from the field. If he can't latch on with another team before the start of the 2021-22 campaign, Bryant could pursue a return to Europe.