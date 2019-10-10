Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Injures oblique

Bledsoe exited Wednesday's game against the Jazz early due to an oblique strain, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Bledsoe totaled five points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 11 minutes of run prior to exiting the game late in the second quarter Wednesday. It's unclear how severe the strain is and until more is known, Bledsoe can be considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's tilt with Dallas.