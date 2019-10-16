Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Progresses to non-contact drills

Bledsoe (ribs) participated in non-contact drills Wednesday, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Bledsoe is working his way back from fractured cartilage between two of his ribs. while this is a step in the right direction for the point guard, his status for the regular-season opener on Oct. 24 in Houston remains up in the air.

More News
Our Latest Stories