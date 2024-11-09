Antetokounmpo logged 24 points (11-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 32 minutes during Friday's 116-94 loss to the Knicks.

Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 22 points and 10 rebounds in all eight of his appearances thus far, but his double-double Friday wasn't enough to prevent the Bucks from falling to 2-7. After averaging 36.0 minutes a night over five appearances before a one-game absence due to a right adductor strain, Antetokounmpo has played 30 and 32 minutes, respectively, over Milwaukee's last two contests, though it's worth noting both games were decided by 20-plus points.