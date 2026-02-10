This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bucks' Jericho Sims: Back in bench role
Sims isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Magic.
Sims stepped into the starting lineup Friday with Kyle Kuzma (calf) ruled out, and he stepped up by grabbing 15 rebounds. However, Sims will return to his typical bench role Monday with Kuzma cleared for a return.