Sims totaled 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 126-106 loss to Philadelphia.

Sims returned the starting lineup for the final game of the season. Sims averaged 5.0 points and 5.5 rebounds during his first full season with Milwaukee, and his future with the team is far from certain. He will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, and if the Bucks choose to unload Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), the team might be able to put together a better offer. The team has Myles Turner locked into a four-year, 108.9M deal, so he'd likely be destined for backup duty if he remained in Milwaukee.