Bucks' Jericho Sims: Plans to pick up player option

Sims plans to exercise his $2.8 million player option for next season, per Michael Scotto of USA Today.

Now that Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Bobby Portis have been traded, Sims' presence at center perhaps becomes even more pronounced for the Bucks. Sims averaged 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 points and 0.6 assists in 11.9 minutes per contest across 53 regular-season games in 2025-26. With Myles Turner (ankle) rumored in trade talks as well, Sims' fantasy outlook remains difficult to forecast this summer.