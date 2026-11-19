Sims supplied four points (1-3 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 18 minutes during Wednesday's 137-130 loss to the Heat.

Sims returned to the starting lineup after playing just 11 minutes against Atlanta on Sunday, providing Milwaukee with a physical presence on the glass. The veteran center has averaged just 2.4 points and 2.8 rebounds over his last five appearances, with his playing time fluctuating considerably. His limited offensive involvement and inconsistent minutes leave him with minimal fantasy appeal outside of deeper leagues.