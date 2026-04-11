Sims contributed 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 125-108 win over the Nets.

On the heels of logging his first career triple-double his last time out, Sims moved back to the bench to accommodate for the return of Myles Turner on Friday but still managed to collect his sixth double-double of the year. The fifth-year big man has been playing a significant role for the Bucks down the stretch, averaging 9.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 28.6 minutes per contest in his last 10 games while shooting an efficient 66.7 percent from the field.