Sims ended with two points (1-1 FG), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 124-112 loss to the Pistons.

Sims was a non-factor yet again, despite starting for the second straight game. In all his wisdom, head coach Doc Rivers seems to favor Sims as the replacement for Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee). Unless he knows something we don't, it doesn't seem as though it is worth the attention of fantasy managers.