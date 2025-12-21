site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bucks-jericho-sims-moving-to-bench | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Bucks' Jericho Sims: Moving to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Sims will come off the bench Sunday against the Timberwolves.
The Bucks will give Bobby Portis a look alongside Myles Turner on Sunday. In a spot start Thursday against Toronto, Sims had six points, seven rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories