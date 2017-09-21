Bucks' Kendall Marshall: Joining Bucks for training camp

Marshall signed a training camp deal with the Bucks on Thursday.

The 26-year-old did not appear in an NBA game last season, but he's spent time with the Suns, Lakers, Bucks and Sixers since entering the league as the 13th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. Marshall, who started all five games for Team USA at this summer's FIBA AmeriCup Tournament, is unlikely to stick with the Bucks beyond camp, and he could ultimately land back in the D-League, as was the case last season. In 21 contests for the Reno Bighorns, Marshall averaged 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game.