Kendall Marshall: Retires from G-league
Marshall has retired from the G-League, Chris Reichert of 2 Ways & 10 Days reports.
Marshall hasn't played in an NBA game since 2015-16, when he averaged 13.3 minutes per game with the 76ers. He was most recently with the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario in the G-League, where he averaged 14.3 minutes per game in three appearances this season.
