Kendall Marshall: Waived by Bucks

Marshall was waived by the Bucks on Sunday.

Marshall was on a training camp deal with the Bucks, but was always a long shot to make the team's regular-season roster. He'll look to latch on elsewhere, though he may have to settle for starting the season in the G-League or overseas on a more lucrative deal. Marshall averaged just 1.0 point and 3.7 assists with the Bucks during three preseason contests.

