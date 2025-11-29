Porter (knee) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Nets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Porter has been out since he injured his knee in the first game of the season and required surgery, but there's optimism he could return Saturday. If he's cleared, he'll presumably be on a minutes restriction for at least a few games. After that, coach Doc Rivers will have to figure out the rotation considering how well Ryan Rollins has played with Porter on the shelf.