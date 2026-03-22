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Bucks' Kevin Porter: Out for Saturday
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1 min read
Porter (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Suns.
Porter was unable to clear his questionable tag for this contest. With this news, Ryan Rollins, AJ Green and Cam Thomas are likely to see increased touches and minutes Saturday.
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