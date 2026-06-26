Bucks' Kevin Porter: Exercises player option

Porter (knee) exercised his $5.39 million player option for the 2026-27 campaign Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Porter had a quality 2025-26 season from a statistical standpoint, averaging 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 0.5 blocks and a career-high 2.2 steals across 33.2 minutes. However, the 26-year-old logged only 38 games and underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in April. It's unknown when Porter will be cleared to suit up, though durability concerns could keep him on the bench regularly for the Bucks during the 2026-27 campaign, especially with Ryan Rollins and Tyler Herro in the equation. Still, if Porter stays healthy, he can provide valuable minutes for a team that no longer has Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster.