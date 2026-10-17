Porter finished with 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 15 minutes in Friday's 128-127 preseason overtime win over Indiana.

While Porter had four turnovers, he was active on both sides of the floor to help the Bucks earn the win. The 2019 No. 30 overall pick had a quality 2025-26 campaign from a statistical standpoint, averaging 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 2.2 steals over 33.2 minutes per outing. However, he was limited to 38 regular-season games. Porter is currently projected to come off the bench in 2026-27, though a decrease in minutes may actually help him stay healthy throughout the season.