Coach Doc Rivers said that Porter (oblique) won't play "any time soon," and he's without an official timetable to return, Justin Garcia of Locked On Bucks reports.

It appears that Porter is looking at a multi-game absence with this oblique injury, which should open up some minutes for Gary Trent, Gary Harris and Cole Anthony. Porter offers too much upside to cut in most formats, and he may become eligible for an IL slot in leagues that include them.