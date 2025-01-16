Middleton (ankles) is probable for Friday's game against the Raptors, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Probable tags have become the norm for Middleton as he manages soreness in both ankles. The veteran forward averages 10.5 points, 3.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.7 three-pointers in six January outings.
