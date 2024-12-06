Coach Doc Rivers said that Middleton (ankles) will play in Friday's matchup against Boston, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton will suit up for the first time during the 2024-25 campaign following a lengthy recovery process from bilateral ankle surgeries. The veteran forward should provide a much-needed spark to the rotation, though he'll likely start his return operating under a minutes restriction as the club works him back to playing form. Middleton averaged 15.1 points, 5.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds across 27.0 minutes per game in 55 regular-season appearances during the 2023-24 campaign.