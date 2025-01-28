Head coach Doc Rivers said that Middleton (ankles), who is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz, is trending toward playing, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The Bucks continue to manage Middleton's playing time after he returned from bilateral ankle surgeries that he underwent in the offseason, though it appears that he is on track to face Utah. The veteran swingman has appeared in four of the Bucks' last five outings, during which he has averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds across 22.3 minutes per game off the bench.