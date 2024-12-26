Middleton (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Nets.
Middleton has appeared in seven consecutive contests since making his season debut against the Celtics on Dec. 6, including two straight starts. Both of those streaks should continue Thursday. Over his last three appearances, Middleton has averaged 17.7 points, 5.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 22.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Strong performance in win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Good to go Monday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Probable for Monday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Steps up in first start of season•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Making first start of 24-25•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Cleared to play Saturday•