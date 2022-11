Connaughton is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers due to a non-COVID illness.

Connaughton has averaged 5.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 15.0 minutes per contest since returning to the court following his extended absence due to a calf strain, but it appears he's now dealing with an illness. If Connaughton is sidelined Friday, Wesley Matthews and Jordan Nwora could see increased run off the bench.