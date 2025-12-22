Rollins ended Sunday's 103-100 loss to the Timberwolves with 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block over 23 minutes.

Rollins has managed to produce in two matchups since being shifted to the bench. He's scored in double figures in both games while remaining involved as a facilitator (10 total assists). However, it's worth noting that Rollins saw a slight decrease in usage Sunday night after logging 28 minutes off the bench Thursday. He's been held to 23 minutes or fewer in three of his last five games after averaging 31.8 minutes per matchup over 26 starts earlier this year.