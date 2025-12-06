Rollins finished Friday's 116-101 loss to Philadelphia with 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and four steals in 35 minutes.

The four steals tied his season high, while Rollins extended his streak of games with double-digit points to 23 straight starts. The fourth-year guard is showing no signs of slowing down in a breakout campaign, and over the last 10 games, he's averaging 19.1 points, 6.8 assists, 4.5 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.7 steals in 35.0 minutes a contest.