Rollins produced 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 122-116 win over the Raptors.

After coming off the bench Opening Night against the Wizards on Wednesday, Rollins was inserted into the starting lineup to replace the injured Kevin Porter (ankle). Rollins finished as the Bucks' leader in steals and finished fourth on the team in scoring. An early area of concern has been his three-point shooting; after connecting on 40.8 percent of his triples last season, he is 2-for-11 from deep to start this season. Rollins could make a second consecutive start Sunday against the Cavaliers if Porter is not cleared to return.