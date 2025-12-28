Rollins ended with 20 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 112-103 win over Chicago.

The fourth-year guard returned to the starting five after four games with the second unit and responded by tying his season high in made three-pointers. Rollins has cooled off a bit of late, but through 11 games in December he's still averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 assists, 4.4 boards, 2.2 threes and 1.5 steals in 28.8 minutes a contest.