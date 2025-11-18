Rollins recorded 24 points (9-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 118-106 loss to the Cavaliers.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo going down with a left groin strain in the second quarter, Rollins stepped up and posted a team-high 24 points while leading the Bucks in field-goal attempts. The 23-year-old point guard also led the starting unit in assists and will likely handle more playmaking duties if Antetokounmpo is forced to miss additional time. Rollins continues to shine in a starting role and has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four appearances, averaging 19.8 points, 4.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 30.5 minutes per contest during that span.