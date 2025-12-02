Rollins closed with 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 129-126 loss to the Wizards.

Kevin Porter left this game after 31 minutes with back spasms which is something to watch, but he's likely day-to-day. Rollins has maintained a solid usage rate while sharing the floor next to Porter, and his fantasy value appears to be locked in for the foreseeable future.