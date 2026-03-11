site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Collin Sexton: Questionable for Thursday
Sexton (leg) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Lakers.
Sexton missed Tuesday's win over the Warriors, but there's a chance he'll be able to get back out there Thursday. If he is able to return, there will be fewer minutes available for Rob Dillingham.
