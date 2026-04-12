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Sexton (finger/elbow) is available for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

Sexton popped up on the injury report with a right finger injury and a left elbow contusion, though he'll shake off his probable tag and suit up in Chicago's regular-season finale. The 26-year-old guard has started four straight games for the shorthanded Bulls, during which he has averaged 18.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.3 steals in 30.5 minutes per game.

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