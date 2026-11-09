Sexton contributed 17 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes during Sunday's 121-116 victory over the Pistons.

Sexton gave Los Angeles an efficient scoring boost off the bench, matching Ziaire Williams for the second-most points on the team behind Austin Reaves' 43. The veteran guard made seven trips to the charity stripe count, helping offset his lack of three-point production. Sexton remains a scoring-dependent fantasy option, though his offensive opportunities could increase when the Lakers are missing key backcourt contributors -- Luka Doncic (back) sat this one out.