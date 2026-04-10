Sexton racked up 27 points (12-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 119-108 victory over Washington.

Sexton was one of three Chicago starters to finish with 20-plus points, as Tre Jones led the way with 31 points while Leonard Miller chipped in 26 points. This marks the first time Sexton has reached the 20-point threshold since March 30, and he looked much more comfortable on the offensive end after hitting on 37.2 percent of his tries from the field in his previous three matchups leading up to Thursday.