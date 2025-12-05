Terry (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Pacers.

Terry will shed his probable tag due to a left calf issue and suit up in his second consecutive contest following a five-game absence. Over his last five appearances, the 23-year-old swingman has averaged 3.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals across 15.2 minutes per game. He could see a slight bump in minutes Friday with Tre Jones (ankle), Isaac Okoro (back), Ayo Dosunmu (thumb) and Kevin Huerter (hamstring) sidelined.