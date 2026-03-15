Terry (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Terry drew the questionable tag for Sunday's game due to a left shoulder injury. He is eligible to play in seven more regular-season games under his two-way contract, so he won't play against Portland but could be available for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets. MarJon Beauchamp and Trendon Watford will see more minutes in Terry's absence.