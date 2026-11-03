Terry signed a two-way contract with the Thunder on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Terry was the No. 18 pick in 2022 by the Bulls and played a modest role across four seasons before being traded to Philadelphia last year. He was slated to join the Warriors' G League affiliate after failing to make the Opening Night roster, but Terry will now get an NBA opportunity on an injury-depleted roster. With Chet Holmgren (knee), Jalen Williams (leg) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) all sidelined for months, Terry could crack the Thunder's rotation right away.