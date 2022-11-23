Dragic (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Bucks.
Dragic was considered probable for Wednesday's game before missing shootaround due to a left shoulder injury. If Dragic can't play against Milwaukee, Coby White is in line for extended backcourt minutes off the bench.
