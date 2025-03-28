Giddey produced 25 points (8-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 14 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Thursday's 119-117 win over the Lakers.

Giddey showed up in a big way across the board Thursday, finishing the game second in scoring behind Coby White while leading the team in rebounds and assists on the way to his second triple-double in eight March appearances. His sparkling night was capped off by a half-court shot at the buzzer to bring home the victory, which took place immediately after LA scored the go-ahead layup with only 3.1 seconds remaining. As long as Giddey is able to keep his ankle in good health, he should be in prime position to contribute for fantasy managers down the stretch of the regular season.