Buzelis notched 15 points (4-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-11 FT) with seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in Saturday's 96-89 win over the Bucks in the Summer League.

The No. 11 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Buzelis could potentially have a lot of opportunity during his rookie season with the Bulls recently moving on from DeMar DeRozan. Buzelis' playmaking ability combined with his size at 6-foot-9 makes him very intriguing, but he will have to improve his jumper after struggling in that regard with the G League Ignite last season.