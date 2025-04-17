Buzelis chipped in nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 109-90 Play-In Game loss to the Heat.

Buzelis started off the 2024-25 season fighting for consistent playing time but ended his rookie campaign as one of Chicago's key starters. Across Buzelis' 31 regular-season starts, he averaged 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 blocks in 26.8 minutes. The rookie forward also displayed solid efficiency over that span, posting 47.3/34.9/80.6 shooting splits.