Vucevic accumulated 19 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 127-108 victory over the Wizards.

It's the 12th double-double in 19 games for Vucevic. The veteran center is on his way to another strong season, and he's been locked in of late from beyond the arc. Over the last seven contests, Vucevic is shooting 47.1 percent (16-for-34) from three-point range and 57.1 percent from the floor while averaging 20.0 points, 9.3 boards, 3.3 assists and 1.1 blocks.