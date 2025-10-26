Vucevic totaled 15 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 31 minutes during Saturday's 110-98 win over the Magic.

Vucevic had a smaller offensive role Saturday, attempting just seven shots to tie for fifth most on the team, but he maximized his opportunities with efficient shooting, including perfect marks from three-point range and the charity stripe. The veteran center remains one of the league's most dependable producers, having averaged a double-double in seven consecutive seasons entering this year and 11 times across his career overall.