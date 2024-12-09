Vucevic recorded 13 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and four steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 108-100 loss to the 76ers.

Vucevic took the court Sunday despite being banged up with a back injury, going on to lead all Bulls players in rebounds while finishing one of five players with a double-digit point total in a near double-double outing. Vucevic has posted at least 10 points and eight boards in nine straight outings and in all but four contests this season.