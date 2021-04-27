Vucevic tallied 24 points (9-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 110-102 win over the Heat.

The 30-year-old has been on a roll since scoring just nine points back on April 21, averaging 22.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.3 three-pointers over his last three games. Vucevic has now recorded three straight double-doubles and should continue playing between 30-35 minutes the rest of the way for the 12th-seeded Bulls.